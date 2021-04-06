Allen Michael “Mikey” or “Burt” Phillips 1986 - 2021

Allen Michael “Mikey” or “Burt” Phillips, age 34 of Pengilly; died Wednesday, Mach 31, 2021 in Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born July 18, 1986 in Tampa, Fla., the son of Thomas A. Oberstar and Linda C. Phillips and they returned to Hibbing in 1999. Mikey was employed by L&M Radiator, SIM Supply, Dozer’s, The Brickyard, MJs’s, and most recently Hawk Construction. He enjoyed anything to do outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, BMX bikes, guns, and he especially loved golf. Mikey was a member of the Swan Lake Country Club.
Mikey is survived by his mother: Linda Phillips of Hibbing; the love of his life, fiancée: Jaimie Kujala and her daughter: Peytyn; sister: Barbara (Bryan Anderson) Hart of Hibbing; niece: Melissa “Missy” Hart; nephews: Brody Hart and Anthony Hart; step-dad: Ralph Baxter of Hibbing; grandma: Shirley Oberstar of Hibbing; numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister: Susan Hart; grandparents: Eugene Oberstar, Jeanette Randall, and Richard Randall; and best friend: Dee Meador.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will continue Saturday April 10, 2021 beginning at 12 Noon in the Hibbing Christian Assembly, 2201 2nd Ave W, Hibbing, MN. The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .