Allen L. Greiner, age 79, of Cohasset, MN passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Allen was born in 1940 to Harry and Orpha Greiner in Milbank, SD. The family moved to the Wabana area of Grand Rapids, MN on a flip of a coin. Allen graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1958. Allen met Sharon Harwood in 1958 and they were united in marriage on October 8, 1960 in Grand Rapids, MN. They settled in Grand Rapids and raised their family. Allen was a lifetime employee of Blandin Paper Co, retiring as the superintendent of #6 line.
Allen was a member of the Grand Rapids Fire Department and served many roles until his retirement in 1991. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Itasca Mason Lodge. Allen enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, car restoration, and spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonn; and sister-in-law, Shirley Greiner. Allen is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Sharon; daughter, Kimberly (Craig Gilbert) Greiner of Britt, MN; son, John (Wendy) Greiner of Mankato, MN; sisters, Diana (Roger) Waleski; brother, Larry (Linda Hron) Greiner; sister-in-law, Janet Greiner, all of Grand Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Hunter Gilbert, Travis Horn, Dustin Horn; great grandchildren, Peyton, Cameryn, Kylur Horn; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.