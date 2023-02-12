Allen “Heavy” Peterson 1934 - 2023

Allen “Heavy” Peterson, age 88, from Remer, MN, passed away February 7, 2023, at Fairview Range Hospital, Hibbing, MN.

Allen was born in 1934 to Malcom and Helen (Moore) Peterson in Stacy, MN. He grew up in Stacy and North Branch and graduated from high school. After graduation, he proudly served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Mercury, NV and was an Atomic Veteran. After his honorable discharge, Allen worked for Dahlen Transport as a mechanic. He moved to Remer, MN in 1968 where he started logging and farming before working road construction until his retirement at 77 years old. He was a retired volunteer fire fighter. Allen worked hard and played hard all his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, pull tabs, snowmobiling, and especially time with his sons and many friends.

