Allen Eugene Hanson 1930 - 2021

Allen E. Hanson, 69, of Cherry, MN, died Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. He was born January 31, 1952, in Grand Rapids, MN, to Lyle and Violet (Mattfield) Hanson. He was a graduate of Greenway High School. Allen was united in marriage to Laurie A. Shaleen on June 16, 1973 in Lawrence Lake. Together, they have been lifelong residents of Cherry. He was a proud and active part of his family. Allen loved attending all of his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. All of their interests would become incorporated into part of his life becoming his own so he could connect with each one. He worked as a machinist for U.S. Steel for 32 years and retired in 2003. He was a member of the Zim Skeet Club, Hibbing Rifle and Pistol Club, Hibbing Archery Club, and previously volunteer with the Cherry Fire Dept. as well as the Chisholm Ambulance. Allen always looked forward to fishing, hunting and sport shooting with his family and many friends. He was a wonderful teacher and mentor to the youth trap shooting and archery clubs as well. The entire Hanson family would like to sincerely thank the many doctors and nurses in the clinic and Hibbing ICU for the tremendous care given to the most important treasure in their family.
Allen is dearly loved by his wife Laurie, mother, Violet Hanson, his four children: Becky (Dan) Hadrava, Brenda (Ryan) Hennessy, Chrissy (Marty) Thiry, and Brian Hanson; 6 grandchildren: Ashley and Aaron Hadrava, Andrew and Emily Hennessy, William and Wesley Thiry; siblings: Alice (Gene) Wigand, Lois (Tom) Green, Gary (Theresa) Hanson; extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and an infant brother, Dale.