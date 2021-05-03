Allen “Butch” W. Chastan 1958-2021

Allen “Butch” W. Chastan, age 62, of Grand Rapids, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021.
Butch was born in 1958 to Robert (Buddy) and Mary Chastan in St. Louis, Missouri. He grew up in the Grand Rapids area and attended Grand Rapids High School, after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy. He was united in marriage to Pam, and together they raised their son, Tyler.
Butch was a proud member of the Operators Engineer Union Local 49. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, carving wood and working on anything with a motor. Butch was a fabulous griller and made great Aioli “Yo-Lee”, and he loved writing poetry. He was a big family man was excited to be welcoming his first grandchild in August, and finally be a Grandpa.
He is preceded in death by Pam Chastan, and his parents, Buddy and Mary. Butch is survived by his son, Tyler (Taylor) Chastan; his siblings, Sheila Chastan, Pat (Brad) Andrews, Robert “Joe” (Connie) Chastan, Michele (Garry) Palkki and Lori (Kevin) Linder; one granddaughter on the way, Paisleigh Scarlett Chastan.
Visitation Saturday May 8th at Rowe Funeral Home starting at 10:00 Am, with a Memorial Service following at 11:00 Am. With Pastor Jon Scally will be officiating. Burial will be at Wabana Cemetery with Military Honors.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.