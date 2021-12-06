Allan Kuck, 68, of Strandquist, MN, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Sanford Broadway Medical Center in Fargo, ND with his family by his side.
Allan Fredrick Kuck was born on November 24, 1953 in Deer River, MN, the son of Chester and Audrey (Omer) Kuck. He was raised in Deer River where he graduated from Deer River High School in 1971. After he graduated, he attained his Associates Degree in Accounting from Northland Community & Technical College in Thief River Falls, MN. Allan served in the Us Navy from 1972 -1975 during the Vietnam War and he continued to serve his nation with the National Guard from 1976 – 1984. On May 1, 1976, he married Peggy Doty. They made their home in the Middle River/Thief River Falls MN area. Allan has worked several jobs over the years including Falls Redi-Mix, co-owner of Wagon Wheel Bar in Middle River with Peggy, Arctic Cat, Bridgemans, original caregiver with Peggy at Pathfinders Group Home and park manager at Marshall County Florian Park Campground.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends. Allan especially enjoyed randomly harrassing his many grandchildren, especially at nap time.
Left to mourn his passing are his children, Chad (Candi) Kuck of North Pole, AK, Lee Kuck (significant other, Dana Ferriera) of Hollister, CA, Adam (Deb) Kuck of Thief River Falls, MN, Maria Alcozer (fiance, Codie Lancaster) of Thief River Falls, MN and Devon Kuck (significant other, Taylor Koland) of Karlstad, MN; thirteen grandchildren; siblings, Clifford Kuck (Debbie Mackey), Susie Best, Leola (Dave) Sorenson and Keith (Cindy) Kuck.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and stepfather, Chet Kuck and Audrey and Norman Otremba.
Deceased’s funeral arrangementsCelebration of Life will be held from 1:00 – 6:00 PM with a Military Service at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Adam and Deb Kuck residence: The address is 11002 200th St. NE Thief River Falls, MN.