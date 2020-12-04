Alice Jean Pletcher 1943 - 2020

Alice Jean Pletcher, age 77, of Grand Rapids, MN was surrounded by family and embraced with love as she passed into God’s hands on November 30, 2020 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital due to complications associated with COVID-19.
She was born January 26, 1943 in Grand Rapids, MN, the third child to the late Edmond and Marguerite Arseneau and younger sister to Lona “Bunny” Schuberg and Jerry Arseneau.
Alice found her soul mate and partner for life when she married Ray Eugene Pletcher of Goodland, MN on February 23, 1963. She spent the next 57 year as a loving wife to Ray and a wonderful mother to Edmond, Jeffrey, John, Rae Jean, Kim, and her “other son” Adam.
Everyone that was touched by Alice knew her as a wonderful cook, avid reader, gifted seamstress, and generous giver of her time, talents, and treasures. But mostly, she is remembered as a loving second mother to so many, freely opening her heart and home to extended family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, three sons and three daughters-in-law, two daughters and two sons-in-law, eleven grandchildren, and her sister and brother.
Due to the risks of COVID-19, no service will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice’s name can be made to the “Grand Itasca Foundation” of the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital at https://www.granditasca.org/Foundation or by calling 218-999-1009.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.