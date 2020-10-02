Alice Evangeline Jenkins, 79, of Hill City, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids. She was born October 31, 1940 in Park Rapids to Frank and Geneva (Tennis) Rugg. Alice was united in marriage to Morris Jenkins on January 26, 1963 in Millbank, South Dakota. Alice was a member of Hill City United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, farming, sewing, quilting, fishing and traveling. Alice’s claim to fame was her homemade pickles. Alice loved spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Morris; her parents; brothers, Robert, Edward, Charles, Wilton and Donald Lord.
Alice is survived by her children, Steve (Roxane) Jenkins of Hill City, Lauryl (William Leek) Torkelson of Ka’aawa, Oahu, Hawaii and Kathleen (Tim) Ryan of Aitkin; grandchildren, Michael (Lindsay Smith) Torkelson of Bethel, Alaska, Alan (Michelle) Torkelson of Shakopee, Jessica (David) Short of Anchorage, Alaska, Parker (Melissa) Torkelson of Nevis, Randi (Jordan) Morrow of Centennial, Colorado, Brian Jenkins of Grand Rapids, Sophia Jenkins of Hill City, Elizabeth Ryan of Aitkin and John Ryan of Aitkin; great grandchildren, Dominick Jenkins, Elliot Torkelson, Clayton Torkelson, Cora Torkelson, Logan Torkelson, Tucker Torkelson, Macy Short, Madeline Short and Finley Morris; sister-in-law, Donna Lord of Park Rapids; other relatives and friends.
Services will be Friday, October 9, at 11 AM in Hill City United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The services for Alice will be held outdoors, so please dress accordingly. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.