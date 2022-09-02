Alice C. Sarkela 1937-2022

Alice C. Sarkela, age 84, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Alice was born in 1937 to Adolph and Ellen (Swanson) Ljungren in Sebeka, MN. She graduated from Sebeka High School in 1955 where she was involved in the music program. Alice was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids and served as the church organist for many years. She also helped establish the columbarium at the church and founded Open Closet, providing clothing and winter provisions for those in need. Her love of music continued as the organist for countless weddings and funerals, and Showboat.
Alice was employed as an administrative secretary for ISD 318, retiring after 28 years in 1995. Alice and Will enjoyed traveling and entertaining, both at home and their Radisson Lake cabin.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilfred Sarkela; and grandson, Adam Krump. She is survived by her children, Stuart (Karen) Sarkela, Kristine Krump, Scott (Rebecca) Sarkela; sister, Ruth (Richard) Anderson; sister-in-law, Geneva (Roger) Paulson; seven grandchildren, Derrick (Jenny) Sarkela, Katherine (Kelly) Troudt, Megan Sarkela, Nicholas (Jessica) Krump, Allison Krump, Steven Sarkela, Erik Sarkela; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. David Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Columbarium.
Memorials preferred to Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
