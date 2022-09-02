Alice C. Sarkela 1937-2022

Alice C. Sarkela, age 84, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Alice was born in 1937 to Adolph and Ellen (Swanson) Ljungren in Sebeka, MN. She graduated from Sebeka High School in 1955 where she was involved in the music program. Alice was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids and served as the church organist for many years. She also helped establish the columbarium at the church and founded Open Closet, providing clothing and winter provisions for those in need. Her love of music continued as the organist for countless weddings and funerals, and Showboat.

