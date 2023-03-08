Alfred W. Lilgreen, age 81, of Grand Rapids, MN died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at home.
Alfred was born in 1941 to Alfred and Marjorie Lilgeen in Grand Rapids, MN where he grew up and attended school. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1960. Alfred and Peggy Austin were united in marriage in 1960 and together they designed and built their home in Grand Rapids, where they’ve resided since 1972. Alfred was employed at Blandin Paper Co for many years, retiring in 1996. He loved woodworking, including carving and saw work. Alfred gave out many comfort birds and crosses all around the country over the years. He was active in the community though the Itasca Vintage Car Club, tractor club, serving on the Harris Township Board, and attending Grace Bible Chapel for over 40 years.
Alfred is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Jordan Lilgreen. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy; daughters, Doreen Lilgreen of Estherville, IA, Darlene (Pat) Peters of Grand Rapids, MN; son, Steven (Laura) Lilgreen of Colorado; sister, Marietta Allan; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.