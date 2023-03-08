Alfred W. Lilgreen, age 81, of Grand Rapids, MN died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at home.

Alfred was born in 1941 to Alfred and Marjorie Lilgeen in Grand Rapids, MN where he grew up and attended school. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1960. Alfred and Peggy Austin were united in marriage in 1960 and together they designed and built their home in Grand Rapids, where they’ve resided since 1972. Alfred was employed at Blandin Paper Co for many years, retiring in 1996. He loved woodworking, including carving and saw work. Alfred gave out many comfort birds and crosses all around the country over the years. He was active in the community though the Itasca Vintage Car Club, tractor club, serving on the Harris Township Board, and attending Grace Bible Chapel for over 40 years.

