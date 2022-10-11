Alexis Marie Booth 2007-2022

Alexis Marie Booth passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was 15.
Alexis was born on June 28th, 2007, in Grand Rapids, MN. She was an athletic, bright, caring teenager. Alexis adored playing with her little sister, loved getting her nails done, and cared about bringing good into this world. In her short life, she touched many with her smile, warmth, laughter, and spontaneity. Alexis will be remembered for her sense of humor, her love of animals (except bugs) and nature, her love for music and love of scary movies. She will be remembered most for the love she demonstrated to her family and friends.
Alexis is survived by her parents, Jack and Brittany; step parents, Daryl and Stephanie; younger sister, Elliana and younger step sisters, Ariannah and Alyvia. She is also survived by her grandparents and her many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, October 16, 2022, with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m., and a meal to follow at the West Cohasset Chapel in Cohasset, MN. In her honor, please dress casually as Alexis loved her sweatpants, sweatshirts, and t-shirts.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.