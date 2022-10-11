Alexis Marie Booth 2007-2022

Alexis Marie Booth passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was 15. 

Alexis was born on June 28th, 2007, in Grand Rapids, MN. She was an athletic, bright, caring teenager. Alexis adored playing with her little sister, loved getting her nails done, and cared about bringing good into this world. In her short life, she touched many with her smile, warmth, laughter, and spontaneity. Alexis will be remembered for her sense of humor, her love of animals (except bugs) and nature, her love for music and love of scary movies. She will be remembered most for the love she demonstrated to her family and friends. 

