Alexa Rae Jerulle 1996–2021

Alexa Rae Jerulle was a beloved mother, fiancé, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and friend. She passed away on Sunday March 7th, 2021 after welcoming her son Braxtyn to the world.
Born in Duluth, MN on February 29, 1996 to Ben and Jennifer Jerulle, Alexa grew up in St. Michael, MN where she graduated from St. Michael-Albertville Highschool before relocating to Superior, WI in 2017. She enjoyed her job with Krenzen Nissan in Duluth and loved all the people that she worked with.
Alexa enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her dogs Marley and Doobie. She loved going to play pool, darts, and listening to Jukebox music. There was nothing more Alexa looked forward to than being a mother and was thrilled to be starting a family with her fiancé Brock and baby Braxtyn.
Alexa is survived by her loving fiancé, Brock Flamang; son, Braxtyn Flamang; parents, Ben and Jennifer Jerulle; sisters, Amelia and Lainey Jerulle; grandparents, John and Sandy Bluntach, Jim and Rae Stephens, Joe and Peggy Jerulle and Al Wallace; great grandmothers, Mary Lou Stephens and Clara Kearney; aunts and uncles, Nick and Erin Lawson, Dino Lawson, Samantha Bluntach and Jake Wester, Misty and Jamie Disse Scherf, Jimmy Stephens, Teresa Stephens, Kelly and Sheila Stephens; cousins and friends. Alexa was preceded in death by her grandmother, Linda Wallace.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers and memorials, donations to “In Memory of Alexa Jerulle for Brock & Braxtyn” GoFundMe page are preferred. All proceeds from the page will go to Brock and Braxtyn for continued expenses.
Visitation will be Monday, March 15, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids, beginning at 11:00 AM and lasting until the 1:00 PM Memorial service. Burial will be at Itasca Calvary cemetery in Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.