Alex (Al) Earl Hamilton 1939-2022

Alex Earl Hamilton, 83, passed on February 17, 2022, from an unexpected illness. He was surrounded with love from family.
Alex was born on December 14, 1939, in Langdon, ND, to Earl and Doreen Hamilton. He attended Hannah High School and graduated in 1958. He was very active in basketball, using snowshoes and walking across snowbanks to participate in games. Alex joined the Air Force shortly after graduation and retired in 1984. Alex’s career took him to Texas for basic training, New York, Vietnam, Alaska and North Dakota. Alex retired from the military in 1984 and moved to Deer River, Minnesota.
Al married Annabelle (Ann) Dunahoe on October 2, 1970. They were lifelong companions and bestfriends, living between North Dakota and Alaska during his military career. Al and Ann were foster parents for many children during his retirement years. Al and Ann’s home was filled with love for family members and friends. Al returned to college, receiving his BSN with honors. He started a greenhouse business, planting and selling over 4000 flower and vegetable plants every year. His beautiful plants were purchased by garden enthusiasts and businesses near and far.
Alex is survived by his wife, Annabelle; his daughter, Lori (Rick); his sons; Joe (Jennifer) and Bud (Ruth); sister Edith; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and many friends.
He is preceded in death by Earl and Doreen Hamilton (father and mother) and Ray Hamilton (brother).
Cremation Society of Minnesota oversees arrangements. Final resting place will be Hannah Cemetery at Hannah, ND in July of 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Alex (Al) as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.