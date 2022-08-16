Alberta F. “Betz” Lah 1930-2022

Alberta F. “Betz” Lah, 92, Hibbing, died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Majestic Pines of Grand Rapids, MN.  She was born June 14, 1930 to Albert and Frances (Slovik) Betzler in Calumet, MN.  Betz moved to Hibbing in 1956 from Calumet. She worked as a secretary at Pickens Mather before she was married. She worked at Gambucci’s Hardware for 20 years. Betz loved being a homemaker.  She was an active member of the St. Leo’s and Blessed Sacrament Parishes, was involved with their bazaars, taught religious education and worked in the kitchens for soup suppers and KC Fish Fries. She was proud to be a part of the Befriender program and Cursillo.  

Betz was involved with her community as well.  Whether it was the hospital, where she was an auxiliary volunteer, was a part of the Central Mesabi Medical Foundation, or being a scout leader for both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, she was active in her community.  Betz enjoyed the friendships she made as part of a book club for over 40 years. 

