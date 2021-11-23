Albert Vance Theisen 1926 - 2021

Albert Vance Theisen, 95, of Blackduck, MN died on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Cornerstone Residence in Kelliher, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Blackduck, with Father Kennady and Rev. Father John Christianson officiating. A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, November 26 with sharing of memories at 6:00 PM and Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Blackduck.
Albert was born June 26, 1926 in Shooks, MN, the son of John and Olga (Gillitzer) Theisen. They moved to Blackduck in 1931. He attended Blackduck School through the 8th Grade. He worked on the family farm until he married Alice Grundmeier on December 30, 1946. He worked at logging camps and a dairy farm until he decided he couldn’t make a living, so he started farming with 160 acres and only 2 cows. He cut Christmas trees, logged, and cut and sold firewood and hay. Albert enjoyed family and friends, cards, farming, collecting and making rock creations, and going to casinos; but his favorite passion was cutting firewood, which he did until he ended up in the hospital with cancer.
Albert is survived by his children, Diana Lossing of Blackduck, Bill Theisen of Bovey, Mike (Rose) Theisen of Blackduck, Mary (Louie) Suhadolc of Gilbert, Ann (Steve) Spencer of Bemidji, Betty (Dale) Nelson of Blackduck, Christi (Bob) McNeil of Bremerton, WA, Janette (Dale) Peasley of Blackduck; daughters in law, Marla Theisen of Int’l Falls, and Linda Pond of Pinewood; 29 grandchildren, 65 great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren; his sister, Marian Husmann of Blackduck; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Olga (Gillitzer) Theisen; wife, Alice (Grundmeier) Theisen; sons, Richard, Andy and Tony Theisen; daughters in law, Shauna Theisen, Carol Theisen, and Sharon Theisen; grandchildren, Jeff Lossing, Warren Theisen, Azure Theisen, and Roger Kostrewski; great grandson, Clarence Lossing; and siblings, Marcella, Loretta, Herbert, Ray, Clara, Arlene, and Melvin.
Memorials preferred to Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund.
