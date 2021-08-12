Alan Wilhelm 1949 - 2021

Alan Wilhelm, 60, passed away Aug. 2 at home with his loving wife Heather at his side.
Alan was born in Princeton, Minn., on July 29 to Robert and Mary. He attended elementary school in Fridley, Northome and when the family moved to Deer River in 1971he attended fifth through graduation. Alan played softball and basketball (where they nicknamed him “Stretch”) while in school and spent his free time hunting and fishing whenever possible. During weekends and summers, Alan learned carpentry skills working with Steven Hoss.
Alan moved to Texas after graduation working for the pipeline laying optic cables. He returned to Deer River to pursue a degree in law enforcement.
Alan married Kim Dory in 2003 and became a father to Lauren Grace, where his true calling came to light, fatherhood.
In 2017, Alam married Heather Lien, his true soulmate. They shared interests in gardening, cooking and spending time up north at “The Shack.”
Alan is survived by his wife Heather, two stepsons Noah and Ryder Lien, daughter Lauren, mother Mary (Clint) Erickson, sister Kim (Robin) Rampmeyer and stepmother Barb Wilhelm and many friends and family.
Alan was preceded in death by his brother Lance Wilhelm, father Robert Wilhelm, grandparents Alfred and Freda Wilhelm of Milaca and Clarence and Helen Wicktor of Princeton.
To use one of Alan’s favorite words, his impact on friends and family was “spectacular.”