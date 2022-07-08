Alan R. Remington, age 81, of Bigfork, MN passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home in rural Bigfork, Minnesota.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Remington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

