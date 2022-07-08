Alan Erickson 1949 - 2021

Alan Erickson of Bovey, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2021, at the Emeralds in Grand Rapids, at the age of 72.
Alan Joel was born to Erling and Edna (Hector) Erickson in Grand Rapids on July 7, 1949. He was the seventh grandchild to Ivar and Bergitte Erickson. Al was always proud of his Norwegian heritage and the fact that his dad came from Norway.
Growing up in Wendigo, he was the “Beaver” from Leave it to Beaver, always getting into mischief of some kind, like the time he rolled in poison ivy on a dare and was hospitalized for three weeks. Together with his buddy, Big Al, their antics were the talk of the neighborhood. Alan’s very special pet was his horse, Peanuts. Together, they won many blue ribbons and trophies. He grew up with many nicknames: Little Al, Eric, and Albert to name a few.
Alan went on to graduate from Grand Rapids High School in 1967 and Pulp & Paper School in 1968. While attending IJC, he met his future wife. Alan and Kristine Trebnick were married in 1974. Andrea, their daughter, was born in 1980. He worked for Potlach for 30 plus years, retiring in 2006 due to his health. Al was very active in the Bovey Moose Lodge 1061; many memories were made there. Before retiring due to health, you would find Alan at the Moose, the golf course or fishing with friends. He also loved to mow grass, both at home and the farm. Eric wouldn’t pass up playing cards with the O’Brien’s or getaways with his high school buddies, their wives and children.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Erling and Edna Erickson, grandparents, Ivar & Bergitte Erickson and Andrew & Elsie Hector, father-in-law, Fred Trebnick, and several relatives and good friends.
Alan leaves behind his wife, Kristine; his daughter, Andrea (Andrew) Bibeau of Pengilly; two grandchildren, Allison and Arik; His “special” daughter, Meisha Dotlich, and her children, Nolan and Liam; his brother Erle (Jan) Erickson; mother-in-law, June Trebnick; sister-in-law, Jennifer Osterman and her children, Erik and Kajsa; brother-in-law, Bruce (Cathy) Trebnick; numerous other nieces and nephews; many close friends and his dog, Roger.
To those who knew and loved him throughout his long journey of health problems; Al is now free from all the pain and suffering. Alan’s family would like to thank our friends and extended family for all of their support over the years. Also, thank you to his doctors and the staff at both St. Luke’s and Grand Itasca for all his wonderful care. A special thank you to Dr. Kleinschmidt at St. Luke’s. Also, a thank you to the staff at Ecumen Lakeshore in Duluth, Grand Village, and The Emeralds. Thank you to Moments Hospice for all your guidance
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.
