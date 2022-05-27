Alan Adams 1955-2022

Alan Adams, 67 of Talmoon, Minnesota passed away at his home, Friday, May 20, 2022.
Alan was born April 21, 1955 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Ed and Hattie (Gravelle) Adams. He grew up in Iron Range Township and graduated from Greenway High School in 1973.
Alan devoted his life to service of his community. From 1979-2011, he worked in various service roles – a police officer in Coleraine, MN; the police chief in Rolla, ND; a deputy sheriff in Grand Forks, ND; a volunteer firefighter and an EMT. After his law enforcement career was tragically cut short due to injury, Alan may have sold you a home as your real estate agent or taught you or your children how to drive as your driver’s education instructor in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Alan enjoyed music and played in various bands, hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, and the Minnesota Twins. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He loved spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren. He loved nature and all animals; especially his precious Shih Tzus!
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Hattie Adams; sisters, Karen Adams and Kaye Larson; brothers-in-law, Larry Esko and Roy Butterfield; niece, Jessica Larson; and his beloved fur baby, Lily Belle.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy (Bergquist) Adams of Rush City, MN; grandchildren, Kristina, Brianna, and Cody; sisters, Carol Butterfield, Linda (Dick) Mottonen, and Susan Esko; and his fur babies, Amber Lee, Finley McGee and Angus McShane.
There will not be funeral service per Alan’s request. Interment will take place later in Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine, MN. Memorials preferred to The Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Fund (www.mnlema.org).
Arrangement with Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.