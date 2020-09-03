Adolph Emil Carlson, age 97, of Grand Rapids, MN formerly of Jacobson, MN, passed away Monday, September 1, 2020 at his home at Majestic Pines Assisted Living.
Adolph was born in 1923 to Agnar and Edith (Lundin) Carlson in Grand Rapids, MN. Adolph attended Ball Bluff School in Aitkin County. Adolph served in the United States Army in Okinowa, Korea and was in the first wave of soldiers to land at Ishun Harbor Korea in the liberation of that country from Japan. Adolph earned the rank of Staff Sergeant and was in charge of different outposts along the 38th parallel. After he returned home, he helped his parents on the family farm.
On October 15, 1949, Adolph married Dorathea Anna Hesse in Weber, MN. Together they raised their five children. Adolph helped form the Jacobson Volunteer Fire Department in 1975 and was the Fire Chief for 11 years, as well as a fill-in Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Chief. He was a First Responder with the fire department and was certified in arson investigations by the State of Minnesota B.C.A. He assisted with many large wildfires and on the overhead fire team. Adolph retired from the Jacobson Volunteer Fire Department after 28 years of service. He was a DNR Fire Warden for over 60 years.
Adolph was a member of the Mason’s Lodge of Hill City and Grand Rapids, was a past Master Mason, and received his 70 year pin this year. He was also a member of R.A.M. 208 in Grand Rapids, Council 6 Duluth, and Commandery 30 Bemidji, and was a life member of the D.A.V. 13 of Grand Rapids. When not providing public service to the community, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, hauling gravel, and fixing things.
Preceded in death by his wife, Dorathea, in 2001 and his daughter, Joann, in 2010. Adolph is survived by his daughter, Anna Klampe of Jacobson, MN; sons, John (Karol) of Maple Grove, MN, Ralph (Catherine) of Jacobson, MN, Bernard (Donna) of Jacobson, MN; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Carmel Lutheran Church, Jacobson, MN followed by the 11:00 AM Funeral Service. Rev. Mark Wagner will officiate. Full military honors will be at Ball Bluff Cemetery, Jacobson, MN. Due to limited seating, family requests that those that plan to attend, to please bring chairs.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.