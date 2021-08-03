Adeline Marion Hill 1935 - 2021

Adeline Marion Hill, age 85, formerly of Nevis, MN went home to Jesus on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Arbor Park Living Center of Moorhead Minnesota.
She was born to Louis and Minnie Smith on September 02, 1935 in a log cabin in Browerville, MN. She was proud to have attended one of the last country schools in Minnesota with less than 10 students during her elementary years until her family moved to Grand Rapids, MN where she spent the remainder if her youth.
She was a homemaker until her children finished high school and then worked as a Nurses Aide at Senior nursing facilities in Staples, Detroit Lakes and Park Rapids. Her greatest asset was her infectious smile and laughter. She was a fantastic dancer as well as one of the greatest cooks in the family backed by all members of her family and friends.
She was a loving wife of Thomas Hill and mother of Sharon Hill who proceeded her in death. She is survived by her Son Raymond Hill of Brownsville, TX, Daughter Debra Paulson of Fergus Falls, MN and Grandson Gary Hill whom she raised from an infant. She was a beloved wife, mother of 3, grandmother of 8, great grandmother of 17 and a friend of many.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday August 7, 2021 at Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery after funeral. Lunch thereafter at Hubbard Community Center, 12141 County 6, Park Rapids, MN 56470.