Ada Marie Hietala, age 94, passed away, Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Elder Homestead in Minnetonka of natural causes. Ada was born on October 9, 1925 to John L. and Mamie Belle Henry and grew up on her family’s farm in Jacobson. She married Arvo Hietala on December 12, 1947 in Grand Rapids and they lived in the Trout Lake area on Arvo’s family farm. Through her maternal genealogical line, Ada was proud to be a descendant of the senior elder and community leader Pilgrim William Brewster, who arrived in Plymouth, MA on the Mayflower in 1620.
Ada graduated from Grand Rapids High School. Ada and Arvo co-owned and operated the Northernaire Lodge on Shallow Lake in Warba in the 1940’s. Ada was very active in the Warba Community Presbyterian church, was a 4-H leader in Trout Lake, local politics, a member of Shallow/Sand Lake Association, and mentored several children with disabilities throughout her lifetime.
Ada was preceded in death by her parents John and Mamie Belle Henry, her husband, Arvo in 2004, son, Edward in 1973, and siblings, Eva Williams, Olive Warner, Clifford Henry, Lila McFarlin, Lola Oaks, and son-in-law, Ronald Pfannsmith.
She is survived by Teresa Pfannsmith of Wayzata, MN, Arvella Hietala of Portland, OR, John (Darlene) Hietala of Warba, MN, James (Becky) Hietala of Warba, MN, and Kenneth (Nancy) Hietala of Waukesha, WI. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM Funeral Service on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel in Coleraine. Interment will be in the Trout Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.