On Dec. 13, the Cohasset City Council proudly announced they would see zero increase in the 2023 final budget.
“It is a 0 increase for 2023,” Cohasset City Mayor Andy MacDonell stated.
“We will try to be within this budget this year, but I don’t know how long we can sustain that. We will do our best,” Councilor Andy Haarklau said.
The final city budget for 2023 was $3,886,500.
In other business:
Council opened their meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Approved resolution 2022-31 adopting the final 2023 budget.
Approved resolution 2022-32, adopting the final tax levy payable 2023.
Approved the 2023 management salary and benefit recommendations.
Approved the fire department pay rate adjustment.
“It hasn’t been done for awhile,” Haarklau said. “I think that seems fair, for sure.”
Approved the reschedule of the Dec. 27, 2022 city council meeting to Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, due to the Christmas and New Years Holiday.
The City Offices and Shop will be closed Friday, December 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 for the Christmas Holiday.
Approved claims in the amount of $1,509,870.69 and the November 29, 2022 city council minutes. In addition, acknowledged the November 7, 2022 public utility commission minutes, the November 1, 2022 economic development authority minutes and the November 2, 2022 planning commission minutes.
All council members were present. There was no resident input.
