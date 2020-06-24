Just over 26,000 watercraft inspections were performed during 2019 by staff and volunteer with the Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) program. Itasca County AIS Coordinator Bill Grantges presented the program’s 2019 season report to the Itasca County Board of Commissioners regular meeting Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Grantges also presented the State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2021 Itasca County SWCD IAS Program Budget Proposal.
The majority of Itasca SWCD AIS program funding, 55.31%, goes toward prevention. According to the program’s report, “priorities include AIS watercraft inspection and decontamination, enforcement, education, public landing infrastructure improvements, partnerships (anglers, fishing guides, bait shops, hunters, marine businesses, floatplane operators and all other businesses).”
The report included many highlights of the program. More than 125 volunteers participated in the program with more than 2,400 volunteer hours served. Inspectors found 98.4% of watercraft that were inspected were recorded as having their drain plugs out, an important step boaters can take to help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.
Itasca AIS SWCD staff surveyed 85 lakes and 5 rivers in 2019 for AIS. Unfortunately, a number of lakes in Itasca County have one or more aquatic invasive species present in their waters. Zebra mussels, an invasive species commonly highlighted in AIS efforts, was found to be in 23 Itasca lakes as of April 1, 2020. These bodies of water include:
Bird’s Eye
Blackwater
Blandin Reservoir
Cut Foot Sioux
Dora Lake
Egg
First River Lake
Jay Gould
Little Cutfoot
Little Jay Gould Little Sand
Little Winnibigoshish
Mississippi River
Northstar
Pigeon River
Pokegama
Portage
Rabbit’s
Raven
Rice
Sand
Sugar
Winnibigoshish
Gratges prepared the Itasca SWCD AIS Program budget for Minnesota State Fiscal year 2021, along with Itasca SWCD AIS Assistant Coordinator Chris Evans. The budget was approved by the Itasca AIS Program Technical Advisory Committee and by the Itasca Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors prior to the county board meeting Tuesday. The proposed income from AIS state funding allocation for SFY 2021 totals $643,308.
