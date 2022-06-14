There are still spaces available for the watercraft certification class offered Wednesday, June 29, in Grand Rapids for youth between the ages of 12 and 18. Each course includes a two-hour classroom session and an on-the-lake operating session. Youth will operate outboard motors and personal watercraft.
The course will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All registered students will need to arrive at the classroom by 8:45 a.m. The classroom is located at the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department classroom at the Itasca County Court House. After completing the classroom requirements, the students will be taken to Tioga Beach for lunch and the hands-on portion of the training.
In accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Section 86B.305 and 86B.313, youth between the ages of 12 and 17 must possess a training certificate to operate a watercraft equipped with a motor of 25 horsepower or larger. In addition, youth 13 to 18 must have an operator’s permit to operate any size personal watercraft (jet-ski). Those under the age of 13 cannot operate a personal watercraft.
This training is important for a basic understanding of watercraft safety. Even though families may not presently own a watercraft, young people are likely to have an occasion to ride or operate one in the future.
Students MUST pre-register by June 27 to take the June 29 class. The on-line pre-classroom work is extensive and needs to be completed before the hands-on class. Here is the online course link https://www.boaterexam.com/usa/minnesota/
Registration can be done by calling the Grand Rapids DNR office at: (218) 328-8784. Any questions needed to be answered can be done by e-mailing MN Conservation Officer
