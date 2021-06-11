The youth watercraft certification class originally set for Wednesday, June 16 has been postponed to July 21, 2021. The class is for youth between the ages of 12 and 18.  Each course will include a two-hour classroom session and an on-the-lake operating session.  Youth will operate outboard motors and personal watercraft. There is no fee for this training.  DNR conservation officers and Itasca County boat and water deputies will teach the course. Lunch will be provided. Parents can sign their children up for the class by emailing Thomas Sutherland at Thomas.sutherland@state.mn.us or by phone 218-360-1700. 

