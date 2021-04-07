After more than 500 job seekers attended their last virtual job fair, the Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training (NEMOJT) has decided to host another on April 13-14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
This two-day event will feature 75 to 100 employers and colleges from throughout the region.
Participants are able to log in from their phone, tablet or computer and chat or video chat directly with recruiters, apply to open positions and research companies all in one location.
This job fair is targeted to unemployed, youth workers as well as dislocated workers.
“Success is the progressive realization of a worthwhile dream or goal…it is not a destination, but a journey. If one can see that all journeys are different, having both ups and downs, then one will never quit in a valley because a peak is soon to come,” says Aaron, participant in the youth program.
“I want to thank all the people from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for all of the assistance I received to help through my transition in life. I was permanently laid off after 10 years of employment and am grateful for the opportunity to learn a new skill with a much better paying new job and future,” says Tom, participant in the NEMOJT job fair.
The job fair will also have sub-events specific to Building Trades Hiring Native Americans, Apprenticeships/Building Trades. Also 218Trades will have a special booth.
The 218 Trades website was created to pinpoint business and employment opportunities throughout the Northland, including the availability of apprenticeships and scholarships. There are ideas, links, questions, locations and trade contacts throughout the site. If you are interested in being a carpenter, plumber, or iron worker, just to name a few, you can start towards your apprenticeship there. All the career and technical educational opportunities are there as well.
Those who would like guidance in the hiring process may connect with a Professional Career Counselor in the NE MN Office of Job Training booth at the fair for help with resumes, interviewing, completing job applications, and information on choosing a new career path, funding for training, and more.
“What I am doing now is paying off, for both me and the people who come into Express Pros. The person I am turning into is someone who my mom is proud of, my family is proud of, and so am I,” commented Kailey, job fair participant.
The NEMOJT has Career Force offices throughout the Northland. The Grand Rapids location is at 1215 SE Second Avenue; 218-327-6760.
