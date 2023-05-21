A total of 19 local Campus Life students - seven Grand Rapids, six Deer River and five Greenway students along with six chaperones - recently returned from a mission trip to Calderas, Guatemala where they spent a week spreading hope and faith to those in need.
Youth for Christ partnered with Praying Pelicans which has been working in Guatemala for
several years to share the Gospel and provide aid to families. They spent their time in Calderas, Guatemala distributing food, first aid kits and dental hygiene products to 20 families and provided water filtration systems to 12 families. They also conducted Vacation Bible School (VBS) for three days with 80 children and built an outdoor bathroom for the church.
One of the most memorable experiences for the students was the opportunity to work with the children in the community. The team organized several activities during VBS time, such as games and crafts while providing a safe and nurturing environment for the children to learn and grow in faith. Our students were touched by the resilience and joy of the children, despite their challenging circumstances.
The mission trip to Guatemala was a powerful experience for the students, who returned home with a greater appreciation for the importance of faith and service. Youth for Christ, Praying Pelicans and everyone who provided this opportunity demonstrate the transformative power of Christian faith and the difference that can be made when people come together to serve those in need.
“We are very proud of the students who worked tirelessly to share their hearts to make a
significant impact with the Calderas community,” commented Heather Schjenken
Itasca Youth for Christ Executive Director. “We greatly appreciate everyone who supported this mission trip and the students who will forever be changed by this opportunity to serve.”
Thoughts expressed by youth participants included:
"The Campus Life mission Trip made a huge impact on my life and I will never forget the love we felt from those we went to help. I loved spending time with the little kids all week. I'm more grateful for what I have and will always look at things differently with a new appreciation of my family and community."
"A couple of years ago I could never see myself doing a mission trip but ever since I started going to Campus Life meetings, I knew I wanted to grow my faith in God and I did that this week."
"This trip not only helped me in my relationship to God but also helped me develop my character and helped me find my purpose on why I'm here. This trip will continue to build onto my life."
