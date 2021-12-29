If you are 16 or older, you must have a Great Minnesota Ski Pass to ski on groomed trails in Minnesota state parks or state forests, or on state or grant-in-aid trails. Sign your Ski Pass and be sure to carry it with you every time you go skiing. (If you prefer, take a photo of both sides of your pass and carry it on your phone.)
Pass fees
Daily: $10
One-year: $25 (Effective July 1 to June 30)
Three-year: $70 (Effective July 1 to June 30 for three years, including the purchasing season.)
Duplicate passes: $2.50
Buy a Ski Pass Online
You'll need a driver's license or state ID, the last four digits of your social security number (for additional online authentication), and a credit card.
Additional 3% convenience fee.
You'll get a PDF of your license right away. Print and sign it, and carry it with you -- this is your final pass, you will not receive anything additional in the mail.
By phone
Call 1-888-MN-LICENSE (1-888-665-4236).
You'll need a driver's license or state ID, and a credit card.
Additional 3% convenience fee.
Your Ski Pass will arrive in the mail in about two weeks. You can still hit the ski trails right away, though -- the selling agent will give you a purchase confirmation number. Write it down and carry it with you until your pass arrives. If you are stopped, the enforcement officer can verify your Ski Pass purchase using that number.
In person
At the front desk in most Minnesota state parks. (Nobody in the office? Buy your pass from the kiosk!)
At any of the 1750 locations around the state that sell DNR permits and licenses. Find one »
You can use cash or a credit card.
You'll need a driver's license or state ID.
At a self-registration kiosk in any Minnesota state park.
Kiosks only sell daily passes, not one- or three-year passes.
You can put cash in the drop box or use a credit card.
Don't want to carry a paper pass? Sign it and take a clear photo of both the front and back sides, and just carry it in your phone!
