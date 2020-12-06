Salvation Army red kettle volunteers at a dramatic low
Concerns centered around the COVID-19 pandemic are likely the cause of serious shortfalls in volunteer registrations for red kettle bell-ringing in Grand Rapids and Itasca County. The annual Red Kettle campaign is the Itasca County Salvation Army’s only fundraising initiative and, without enough bell-ringers, kettle revenues will fall significantly short of the county’s $65,000 goal.
“Many of our regular bell-ringers are senior citizens or are disabled, and we understand their concerns of being in public during the pandemic,” said Lindsey Hagen, who manages the kettle campaign in Itasca County. “We’ve implemented many safety
initiatives to ensure bell-ringing is completely contactless and safe for both bell-ringers and donors—in fact, it’s one of the safest and most rewarding volunteer opportunities we have.”
Bell-ringers will follow mandatory safety guidelines which include masks, appropriate distancing, and regular kettle sanitizing. In addition, new digital pay options are available at every kettle, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and QR code scanning. Donors can use their phone to make a gift digitally in a completely safe and contactless manner.
The Salvation Army is in dire need of more bell-ringers. “Just this coming week for example, we have 68 2-hour shifts to fill, and the following weeks have many shifts open as well.” They are encouraging not only individuals but also couples and families to sign up—people who are already in your household “safe bubble.” A two-hour bell-ringing shift can raise $60 or more to provide help to those affected by this year’s pandemic.
“We want people to know that kettle donations made in Itasca County stay in Itasca County, and these funds help people in need all year round,” said Hagen.
She added that the economic fallout from the pandemic has led to unprecedented increases in demand for services. Nationwide, The Salvation Army has seen a 155% increase in the number of people served since March.
“There is an overwhelming need for assistance this Christmas, which is why our kettle campaign and our bell-ringers are so vitally important.”
Those interested in ringing a bell at a Salvation Army red kettle can register online at RegisterToRing.com or by calling Lindsey Hagen at 218-671-8006. Kettles are located at Walmart, L&M Fleet Supply, and both Super One Foods locations in Grand Rapids, with shifts available 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Dec. 23.
To learn more about programs offered by The Salvation Army, visit SalvationArmyNorth.org.
The Salvation Army Northern Division annually helps 325,000 people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardship through a range of social services, meeting human needs without discrimination. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army Northern Division is #DoingTheMostGood at 62 operation centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. For more information about The Salvation Army Northern Division, visit SalvationArmyNorth.org.
