106 years ago on May 20, 1916, Edna Rasmussen was born in Eldridge, Iowa. Over a century later, she now spends her time relaxing at Garden Court Chateau in Grand Rapids, sharing her “pearls of wisdom” and life experiences with all who are smart enough to listen.
Edna has lived through so many major events in America, events that most of us are only used to reading about in history books. She was born a couple years before World War I ended. She has lived through the Great Depression, World War II, and the Vietnam War. One specific time in history that really sticks out to her is when she and her family had to ration books.
“You could only have one pair of shoes in a year,” she says, recalling that time in her life. “You could only have a little bit of sugar. And we had gas books too, for the cars. We had ration books for a long time.”
When Enda was three years old, around when World War I ended, her family packed up and moved to Splithand, Minn., south of Grand Rapids that's now known as the Wendigo area, where she has lived out the majority of her life, and developed her roots. Both of Edna’s parents were immigrants. Her father was from Germany and her mother was from Poland. In their household, the languages most frequently spoken were German and Polish. While her mother stayed at home and did the work around the country house and cared for the kids, her father worked as a lumberman.
“He would haul logs into Blandin,” remembers Edna. “It was the only place they could take it. He would leave at four in the morning and take a sled full of logs, and walk all the way to Grand Rapids, and then all the way home once the day was done. It must've been 10 or 12 miles.”
Edna grew up in the country where she spent most of her days barefoot and in the dirt (except in the blistering winters, of course). Edna, as smart and witty as she is, surprisingly only had education up until the 8th grade. When she was around 12 years old, after her mother passed away, she dropped out of school to stay back at home to take care of her younger siblings. Her older siblings were already out of the house, making her the eldest and in charge of an eight-year-old brother, and a baby sister, and she raised them both. In total, Enda had six siblings; four brothers and two sisters.
“It was a rough and bumpy life, but that's how it was. You didn’t have anything to gripe about,” says Edna who believes she was lucky to have made it through the eighth grade. “There were no school buses back then. We walked over a mile to school and over a mile back home. There were no such things as snow days or mud days either. We just put on an extra sweater and covered our faces and went.”
Today, Edna looks back on all of the changes she’s seen throughout the years; she truly watched the community of Grand Rapids be built from the ground up. When she was young, the town was merely a few stores.
“There wasn’t much here. There was a Johnson Grocery store and the creamery,” says Edna.
“There was one clothing store and a garage too.”
Although this is what Edna recalls from Grand Rapids when she was a child, she really didn't spend much time in town, but at her home in the countryside.
“It was not very often that we got to go to town,” says Edna. “We had to stay home and pick bugs and pull weeds while our parents ran to town to get what we needed. Sometimes they would bring us back some chewing gum!”
While Edna and her siblings had a hard-working life with many country chores, they did like to take some time every once in a while to feel like the kids they were.
“We made our own fun! We didn't have money for toys or anything like that. So, we made a swing and hung it out there, and we played ball and hide-and-go-seek and things like that.”
In her late teenage years, Edna met her husband Les. His sister was a friend of hers, and their family had moved to Grand Rapids from South Dakota. They were compatible, and they married when she was 18.
“My father gave us six chickens as a wedding gift,” says Edna with a chuckle. “We really did start from scratch, chicken-scratch!”
Edna and Les started off doing livestock sharing, and then eventually they moved closer to town when he got a job working for the county. Together they had three children, Miriam, Dale, and Richard. Edna and Les were married almost 30 years before Les passed away from a heart attack.
“It wasn’t easy. It was a hard life, but it was a way of life,” she says, reflecting on her own childhood, and also the time when she was raising her own family. “You work. If you wanna eat, you work.”
Her later years in life have consisted of a lot of dancing at the Eagles, and traveling across the United States, especially to areas out west, where she loved to spend time in the desert.
Edna has had a hard life growing up, and has dealt with a lot of heavy losses, including intimate family, but she has always had a great outlook on life and pushed through it all.
“I have the determination, I’m going to do it!” she says with pride of her many years.
Everyday Edna wakes up with this determination, and has used it throughout her life to help others become more determined and confident in themselves as well. She recently just helped another resident at the care facility start walking more, encouraging her to take it step by step and day by day.
“It makes me feel good to know I’m helping her,” says Edna. “She’s walking real good now!”
Edna lends encouraging words and a helping hand whenever she can, and loves to help people in a variety of ways. One of her favorite things to do was to bake for others. She was an avid baker, and still is at heart, who loved to make rye bread and rolls at her old assisted living residence. She would put herself to bed at 6:30 p.m. and wake up at 4 a.m. to have full days of baking, making sure the rest of the residents woke up to the smell of baked goods wafting into their own rooms.
Reminiscing on her time baking, one of her favorite pastimes, Edna commented on making mistakes in baking: “You're going to make a mistake, maybe not a bad mistake, no matter what you’re baking. You can say, ‘I’m going to make it extra good today’ and work that much harder and make it extra good that day. Sometimes you have to work real hard just to throw it together, and it will still turn out beautiful.”
Unfortunately, Edna is no longer able to bake herself, but she still loves to talk about her baking days and discuss recipes today. Edna also insists on not wasting food, as she grew up rationing food and materials during the times of WWII and the Great Depression. She learned to be appreciative of having what she had, even if it wasn’t a lot, and to never be wasteful of what she received.
“Growing up, we never threw anything away. We always made something out of what was left.”
She continues to practice this mindset still to this day by learning and practicing different ways to freeze and conserve food, and then of course sharing the knowledge.
Edna also loves to spend time outdoors whenever she can, just like when she was a kid. She enjoys visiting her nephew’s wife, Barb, who lives in the country. It’s here where Edna likes to plant things and get in the dirt once again. Just a couple weeks ago she was there and planted over 100 tomato and basil plants!
Gardening is one of those pastimes where it has changed with the times, and now there are a lot of advancements and technology. Many people Edna’s age would shy away from all of this newness, but she has come to adapt with the times and the changes that have come with them; she refuses to stay stuck.
Edna has learned a lot in her 106 years of life, and still loves to share her wisdom about cooking and gardening and encouragement with everyone she can. Many have wondered what Edna’s secret is to her long life is, and it’s quite simple.
“Healthy living. I was never a smoker or a drinker,” she says.
Edna can also confidently say that she has lived her life with no regrets.
“Things happen that you can’t change. It’s in the past, and so you turn the page and keep going,” she says. “You can’t go back and change anything.”
This is a motto that Edna has lived by all her life and throughout the history and she recommends others to do the same.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.