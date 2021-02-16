Build meaningful relationships and learn and share important information relating to breast cancer. Come and be a part of a very special group of people who are working to thrive while making their way through breast cancer. 

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 3:30 and/or 5:30 p.m.

Ground Floor, 406 North Pokegama Avenue, Grand Rapids, Minnesota 

Topic: Introduction and That Little Thing Called “Love”

5:30 meeting topic will be the same as the 3:30 meeting.

 Mark your calendar! Wednesday, March 17, 2021 is the next meeting date!

If you know of someone who would benefit from coming to this group, invite them, call or email Lynn Ettl (218-832-3612, lynn_ettl@msn.com) with names, addresses, and/or phone numbers or emails, and she will get in touch with them, or just bring them! Check out our Facebook Page “Itasca County Breast Cancer Support”!

