Build meaningful relationships and learn and share important information relating to breast cancer. Come and be a part of a very special group of people who are working to thrive while making their way through breast cancer.
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 3:30 and/or 5:30 p.m.
Ground Floor, 406 North Pokegama Avenue, Grand Rapids, Minnesota
Topic: Introduction and That Little Thing Called “Love”
5:30 meeting topic will be the same as the 3:30 meeting.
Mark your calendar! Wednesday, March 17, 2021 is the next meeting date!
If you know of someone who would benefit from coming to this group, invite them, call or email Lynn Ettl (218-832-3612, lynn_ettl@msn.com) with names, addresses, and/or phone numbers or emails, and she will get in touch with them, or just bring them! Check out our Facebook Page “Itasca County Breast Cancer Support”!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.