An open house celebration was held for Aurora Heights, a new town home and apartment community located in Grand Rapids, Tuesday afternoon on June 14 with a number of local community members and project partners speaking.
Speakers at the event included Dale Christy, Mayor of Grand Rapids; Ben Ellgen, Staff, Senator Tina Smith; James Lehnhoff, Assistant Commissioner, Minnesota Housing; Skip Duchesneau, President, D.W. Jones, Inc.; Dale Adams, Chair, Northland Counseling Center, Inc.; Sherry Bittner, resident of Aurora Heights; and Pat Casey, Chair, Itasca County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
At the celebration, Christy commented on how housing is a key aspect for people coming to the area.
“People come to town to work, but they stay for the culture and the opportunities that are outside of work,” said Christy. “But you have to have a place to stay.”
With a number of new businesses coming to the area and other businesses expanding, there is also an expected increase in housing needs.
Adams, the former mayor of Grand Rapids and Northland Counseling Center Board Director, said, “You have to have housing. At Northland Counseling Center that’s evident everyday.”
Bittner shared her personal story of how Aurora Heights has affected her life. After struggling with mental illness and substance abuse, Bittner moved to Grand Rapids from New Jersey. She had a difficult time finding safe, affordable housing, but found support in the community through Kiesler Wellness Center and Northland Counseling Center. Bittner was the first person to move into the apartment building and has been enjoying somewhere all her own that gives a stable place to rest her head at night.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Bittner. She continued, “I hope you know the impact of building affordable homes for people to feel safe and secure.”
Aurora Heights was built on the site of the former Riverview Elementary School. The land was purchased in 2019 and a groundbreaking ceremony was held in November 2020.
Aurora Heights has 56 units of affordable housing including 38 apartments and 18 townhomes. In the apartment building there are 14 one-bedrooms, 20 two-bedrooms, and four three-bedroom apartments. The townhouses have 16 3-bedrooms and two four-bedrooms. The buildings include covered parking, playground/basketball court, community room, outdoor grills, decks/patios for most units, and onsite or in-unit laundry hook ups.
DW Jones, Inc. was the developer of the project and Aurora Heights, LLLP are the owners. Voronyak Building, Inc. was the contractor and Cole Group Architects was the architect of the project. General Partners include the Itasca County Housing & Redevelopment Authority and Northland Counseling Center, INC. DW Jones Mgmt, Inc. will provide management of the property. Northland Counseling, Inc. will be the service provider. Other partners and supporters of the project included Minnesota Housing, WNC Holding LLC, Mike and Mary Ives, and the city of Grand Rapids.
Aurora Heights allows for incomes up to 80% of Multifamily Tax Subsidy Projects (MTSP) income limits. This will allow the partners to provide housing options for those income earners that might not typically qualify for tax credit housing and yet not be able to afford housing in our community. The 80% of MTSP allows an income of $46,400 for a family of two and $57,920 for a family of four, according to Minnesota Housing.
For more information on Aurora Heights, visit https://www.dwjonesmanagement.com/property/aurora-heights/. There are currently no vacancies available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.