Raising epilepsy awareness in schools to reduce stigma and bullying
With its dedication and commitment to support students with seizures, the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota (EFMN) is proud to announce that YMCA Weefolksgarten Child Care earned the distinction of being a Seizure Smart School.
Seizure Smart Schools brings students, teachers, school nurses, staff and families together to foster understanding of epilepsy in schools and teach seizure first aid. Schools and families work together with EFMN to alleviate stigma around seizures in classrooms and in the community.
More than 300,000 children in the U.S. have epilepsy, and one in ten people will have a seizure at some point in their lifetime. “Being able to recognize and respond to seizures is vital to the safety and success of students, schools and families. Through Seizure Smart Districts, we are thrilled to be supporting youth as they deserve every opportunity to thrive within their educational setting. We are delighted to partner with the YMCA Weefolksgarten,” said EFMN Program Director Nikki Baker.
Visit efmn.org for details and to find out how to make your school “Seizure Smart.”
About Epilepsy
When a person has two or more unprovoked seizures, they have epilepsy, which affects 60,000 people in our community. One in 10 people will have a seizure in their lifetime, and 1 in 26 will develop epilepsy. Epilepsy affects more Americans than multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease combined. EFMN educated more than 15,000 people via trainings last year.
About the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota
The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota (EFMN) envisions a world where people with seizures realize their full potential. The Foundation’s programs and services cover MN and Eastern ND. For information, visit efmn.org.
