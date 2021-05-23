For the first time, Itasca County Family YMCA is an official host of The Murph Challenge. Healthy Living Specialist at the YMCA Amber York is leading the planning of the event after being inspired by her friend who was deployed overseas last month.
“I learned about the event from some crossfit friends that had done it in the past and thought it could be a great challenge event for our members and community,” said York. “I hope for it to bring attention to our military members as a way to honor them and their sacrifices. We can suck it up and work hard for an hour to honor them since they do it 365 days for years!”
LT. Michael P. Murphy (SEAL) was awarded posthumously the Congressional Medal of Honor on October 27, 2007 for his selfless actions as the officer-in-charge of a four-man SEAL element in support of Operation Red Wings. The team was tasked with locating an anti-coalition militia commander in Afghanistan. Murphy and his teammates had to engage in a gun battle. It was during this battle that Murphy is credited with risking his life to try and save the lives of his teammates. His sacrifices are honored each year through The Murph Challenge.
The Murph Challenge is the official annual fundraiser for the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation presented by Forged®. According to the Murph Challenge website, Forged® has raised more than $1,250,000 for the foundation through The Murph Challenge Campaign.
“In 2020, The Murph Challenge Fundraiser raised more than $250,000 in order to finalize construction on the LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum/Sea Cadet Training Facility in Long Island, NY,” according to The Murph Challenge website. “In addition to that, and only with such overwhelming support and success, the Foundation awarded 32 scholarships in 2020 with the addition of two new scholarships; one at St. Joseph’s College to a Veteran for undergraduate or graduate study and one to Rocky Point High School on Long Island in memory of Marine Sgt Robert A. Pole, who was Killed in Action in Iraq.”
York trained for the challenge herself beginning last year and completed it twice on her own during quarantine.
“Basically I took over planning this event because it is something that gives me passion, the challenge is not easy but neither is serving or being family of someone who is serving for our country and our freedoms,” York added.
The full Murph Challenge (20 lb. vest optional) is as follows: 1 mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, and 1 mile run. Participants can complete either the full Murph or a half Murph, and modifications are accepted. Modifications can include TRX straps for pull ups, push ups and squats, assisted band pull ups, and knee or elevated/wall push ups.
Participants are able to submit their “MURPH” time at TheMurphChallenge.com to compare their achievement with other participants around the world. These times are displayed on the official leaderboard. The top five men and women will be recognized.
The Murph Challenge will take place May 31, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Itasca County Family YMCA. Final registration deadline is May 26. Cost for YMCA members is $10 and the cost for community members is $20. Cost also includes a training program throughout the month of May to get participants in top form for The Murph Challenge.
The YMCA building will be closed Memorial Day, but will be open for those participating in The Murph Challenge for bathroom use. The event will take place outside unless it is raining.
“I also want people to know that this event is also a spectator event for anyone but, I would really love to have any military members, active or retired join us to either do it with us or come cheer us on,” York said.
Register online at ymcaitasca.org or call Amber at 327-1161. For more information about the Murph Challenge, visit https://themurphchallenge.com/
