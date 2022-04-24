YMCA names Namyst executive director

The board of directors of the Itasca County Family YMCA has named Joni Namyst executive director. She begins her new role May 1.
Namyst has been with the Y for nearly 18 years, and has served in various roles, including development director, cycle and strength instructor and associate executive director. She has been serving as the Y’s interim executive director since early March.
“Joni is an excellent fit for this role,” said Jon Maturi, YMCA board chair. “She and all the Y staff have navigated the challenges of the past couple of years with strength, creativity and compassion. She brings deep passion and commitment to the Y’s work. Her vision will guide the Y in its work to nurture our youngest community members, encourage healthy living and social responsibility, and continue to be a safe, welcoming place for the people of Itasca County.”
In recent years, Namyst has overseen the development of the Y’s membership base of more than 6,000 individuals, expanded the Y’s financial assistance opportunities to reach more families, and led a team of volunteers to organize the annual community campaign and Fall Auction. In her new role, Namyst will also oversee key partnerships with organizations such as ElderCircle, the City of Grand Rapids, and the Reif Center, and lead community outreach efforts.
“To put it plainly, I love the Y,” Namyst said. “Every one of our staff, volunteers and members makes the Y what it is – a great place to connect and grow. I’m looking forward to continuing to build community here at the Y and finding new ways to be part of communities across Itasca County.”
Raised on a farm in Grey Eagle, Minn., Namyst and her husband have been residents of the Grand Rapids area since the late 1990s. She has completed the YMCA Executive Preparatory Institute and the Blandin Community Leadership Program. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration degree from the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point.
“I am so honored to have this opportunity. Itasca County is so lucky to have the Y and other nonprofits in the area that make our area the best place to live. We are looking forward to the exciting opportunities that lie before us.” Namyst added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.