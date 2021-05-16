YMCA kicks off community campaign

Volunteers for the Itasca County Family YMCA will soon roll up their sleeves to raise funds for the Y’s annual support campaign.
From now through the end of June, people across Itasca County are invited to make donations that support Y programs.
“The Y is more than a gym. Young children, teens, families and seniors find a welcoming community, friends, and feel connected here,” said Nick Hansen, YMCA executive director. “Support from our community assures the Y can build an inclusive and healthy community for all.”
This year’s campaign theme -- “Recharge. Recommit. Recover” – highlights the Y’s perseverance this past year.
Through the pandemic, the Y has provided critical community supports:
• Child care for 114 children of essential workers continuously, since the early days of the pandemic
• More than 600 children took part in swim lessons, swim team, flag football, soccer, and basketball.
• Offered online and in-person group exercise classes for than 400 adults each week
Starting in June, Camp Wannago will welcome more than 50 kids for games, gardening, volunteering and more.
This year’s campaign goal is $100,000 -- so every person who visits the Y can have the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive in the coming year.
The Y continues to offer financial assistance for membership, programs, and childcare and has made it even easier to qualify because of the challenges families are facing. No one is turned away because of inability to pay.
“Now, more than ever, individuals and families need to know they can count on the Y, regardless of their situation,” said Joni Namyst, YMCA associate executive director. “Our annual campaign makes this promise possible.”
Community support for the annual campaign also helps sustain Y operations. Membership dues that typically cover these costs have dropped 40 percent in the past year.
“We thank each and every member who has committed to their Y membership,” said Hansen. “Your leadership matters! And, our operation and maintenance costs continue as they always have.”
Giving is easy
The Y accepts cash, check and credit card donations. People can make a single, one-time donation, or pay in installments. Corporate sponsorships are available, too. There is no minimum donation amount.
More information is available on the Y’s website: https://ymcaitasca.org/donate-to-the-y
