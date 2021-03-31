Registrations are now being accepted for the YMCA’s Camp Wannago for Summer 2021. Camp Wannago has action-packed days full of fun activities and exciting outdoor adventures. Campers will have the opportunity to learn to swim, fish, and maintain an active lifestyle while making new friends and taking on new challenges. Every day, campers have the choice to expand their horizons in our Sports Club, Swimming Club, and Art & Science Club. If current guidelines allow, each week will end with an adventurous field trip. Camp is open Monday through Friday, 6:00am-6:00pm, from June 7 – August 27 for school-age children. Nutritious breakfasts and snacks are provided. For more information, contact Lindsay Crummey at 218.327.8803 or call the Childcare Office at 218.327.2418.
