The Grand Rapids Yellow Ribbon Citizens Committee held several events the past several months to support military families in the community.
Yellow Ribbon held a Christmas party for the 1-94 Cavalry, D Troop based in Grand Rapids at VFW Post 1720 on Dec. 4. Door prizes and party favors were donated by Yellow Ribbon.
At the American Legion on Dec. 3, Yellow Ribbon provided lunch for soldiers who were training locally and recently activated to state orders.
Yellow Ribbon was in communication with the unit this summer when it was activated during civil unrest in the Twin Cities. The unit’s needs were thankfully met and didn’t require assistance, but Yellow Ribbon brought dinner to them when they returned home for drills on July 16. The meal was catered by Chad’s Meat Wagon of Grand Rapids.
Yellow Ribbon has a board consisting of six members and numerous volunteers on standby. Volunteers looking to help can contact Itasca County Veterans Services at (218) 327-2858.
“Our mission is to ensure military families from our community are supported. The Grand Rapids Yellow Ribbon Citizen’s Committee will act as the liaison between our community and the military. Our commitment to awareness and support for all service members must not end when they return home from deployment and the yellow ribbons are untied,” Veterans Service Officer Luke St. Germain wrote.
