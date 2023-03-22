Yanmar Compact Equipment launches its entry as a comprehensive compact equipment solutions provider at CONEXPO 2023 with a new line of compact track loaders. The TL65RS, TL75VS, TL80VS and TL100VS are construction-grade machines featuring the company’s performance, efficiency, technology and reliability standards. Ranging from 67 to 103.5 horsepower, the new compact track loaders cover a wide range of customer needs. They round out Yanmar’s compact equipment lineup already made up of mini excavators, compact wheel loaders and tracked carriers. The new line is ideal for construction work, rental applications and more.

“These new compact track loaders create a full line of compact equipment and we are excited to bring more value to the market with the reliable products we’re known for,” said Buck Storlie, product manager, Yanmar Compact Equipment. “Customers love our mini excavators for their quality construction and trusted performance in any conditions and now those benefits will be available in our compact track loaders.”


