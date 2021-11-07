A brand new storage facility opened for business on the south end of Grand Rapids early this fall.
XL Storage offers 48 storage units that are 12-feet wide by 35-feet deep with garage doors measuring 10 feet by 12 feet.
The storage facility was developed by Luke Garner, a local real estate agent with Coldwell Banker in Grand Rapids.
Garner was looking to make an investment in the local community. With the region’s vast number of lakes and outdoor recreation activities, Garner realized there is a need for boat and off-road vehicle storage. He decided on a self-storage facility based on ease-of-use that would allow someone to store all their items in one place.
“I saw the need for boat storage and all those other items like campers and snowmobiles that take up garage space,” Garner said. “These units help get that garage space back.”
Once his business concept was ironed out, Garner used his eight years of experience as a licensed Minnesota Realtor to secure a highly-visible property off of Highway 169. The location gives customers easy access to their property in storage.
Garner worked with several local contractors to construct the facility, including Schwartz Excavating, Rapids Garage Door, A1 Concrete, Pokegama Electric, IGX Designs, and SEH Engineering.
Once construction was completed, the business opened in mid-September.
XL Storage offers uniformly sized units with three prepaid rental agreements: 6-months, 9-months, and 12-months. Customers can select and rent an available storage unit online and choose their payment option.
Customers have 24-hour access with a security system, dusk-to-dawn lighting, pest control in the summer, and snow removal in the winter.
Garner grew up in Balsam and graduated from Greenway High School in 2001. He attended the University of Minnesota Duluth for four years before moving back home. He said he enjoys being part of the community and couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.
“I’ve lived here my whole life,” Garner said. “We have something special up north and that’s why I’m here.”
In time, Garner plans to develop another XL Storage location in the area. With the region’s ever-increasing boat and off-road vehicle presence, there will surely be a need to store those vehicles.
“We’ve had a beautiful fall, but winter months are very near,” Garner said. “If you haven’t found your storage, we still have limited space available for storage solutions.”
