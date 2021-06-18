Writers at all levels are invited to join Ellie Larmouth on Tuesday, June 22, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Northwoods Friends of the Arts gallery in Cook, Minnesota. Participants are encouraged to bring personal pieces of writing to share. Please join us and enjoy the magic of words, a magnificent and meaningful art form.
NWFA reports how fortunate this non-profit arts organization is to have Dr. Ellie Larmouth volunteer as coordinator of the Writer’s Groups, Summer and Winter, for the past nine years. After the pandemic, now finally, there will be a meeting at 210 S. River St. at the NWFA Gallery in the building adjoining Dream Weaver Day Spa and Salon. Writers this year at NWFA are also offered two workshops. Sheila Packa will instruct writers July 13, 2021 on Tuesday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.. DyAnne Korda, Oct. 2, 2021, will instruct from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., “Nature Writing: Autumn in the North”. Contact NWFA via email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com or see the website at www.nwfamn.org and on FaceBook. The NWFA Gallery at 210 S. River Street is open for viewing and purchasing regional art from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wed., Thurs. and Fri.. Saturday open hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m..
