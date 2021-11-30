Calling all writers - a virtual version of our monthly Writers’ Café launches in early December. From 9:30-11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, Lake Superior Writers (LSW) will host a meetup with fellow writers hosted by long-time LSW member Gail Trowbridge. For the December gathering, bring a title of a book (any genre) that inspires you to write. This event is free to both LSW members and the public, but registration is required.
Email writers@lakesuperiorwriters.org by Friday, Dec. 3; you will receive an email with a Zoom link close to the event.
