Priority deadline for Fall Semester is July 25th, 2022.
We have heard it all too often, finances and time are the two biggest impediments to students enrolling and being successful in college. In addition, we are in the midst of a critical workforce shortage all throughout our region. That is why Minnesota North College, the State of Minnesota through the legislature, and St. Louis County have partnered to decrease the financial need of our entering students and in turn meet the critical workforce need of the future. The Workforce Development Scholarship program and the St. Louis County Mineral Royalties Scholarship program are significant opportunities that could slash the cost of attending Minnesota North College approximately in half.
Workforce Development Scholarship $2,500
The Minnesota Legislature has provided funding for hundreds of $2,500 scholarships at the 30 community and technical colleges of Minnesota State in the high-demand fields of: Advanced Manufacturing; Agriculture; Health Care Services; Information Technology; Early Childhood Education; and Transportation.
Students are awarded $1250 fall and $1250 spring semester, must be a Minnesota resident, must fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and must maintain 9+ credits and a 2.0 GPA at the time of disbursement. Scholarships will apply to academic year 2022-2023 student accounts.
Brenna Erickson, a nursing student at Minnesota North College, who currently works as an Emergency Room Technician at Fairview Range, said of the Workforce Development Scholarship program, “The Workforce Development Scholarship program really helped to alleviate the financial burden of tuition and course fees. This enabled me to focus more on my classes and furthering my career in healthcare. I felt relieved to not have to stress about covering the cost of school and could let myself be excited about continuing my education.”
St. Louis County Mineral Royalties Scholarship $750-$1,500
Recipients must have received a high school diploma or equivalent while they were a resident of Saint Louis County, MN. Preference will be given to students pursuing educational pathways in designated degree programs that may lead to direct employment opportunities in the region. Scholarships are awarded on a first come basis.
Another nursing student, Julie Sweep, said “As a non-traditional student, the St. Louis County Mineral Royalties scholarship helped me go back to college after losing my job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without it, I wouldn’t have been able to complete the prerequisites that enabled me to be accepted into MN North College’s Nursing program. I am so grateful!”.
Alexis Maki, of Duluth said of her scholarship, “I am so grateful for the St. Louis County Mineral Royalties Scholarship. When I received the scholarship I truly did not know how much this scholarship was going to help me until about a month later. I applied for the scholarship because the application was so easy and simple. I thought any funding will help me pursue a career as and electrician. About a month after I started school, I had a house fire, total loss, and the scholarship helped me so much I did not have to worry about school costs. I have completed my first year of electrical maintenance at Minnesota North College and with straight A’s and being the only female in the program. I’m hoping to get a job with IBEW Local 294, or IBEW Local 242 after I complete the program.
These scholarship programs change lives, and there are still scholarship dollars available.
Visit, www.minnesotatenorth.edu and click on “admissions & aid” for more details and to apply to Minnesota North College then you will be eligible to apply for the scholarship programs also located under “admissions & aid”
