 Priority deadline for Fall Semester is July 25th, 2022.  

We have heard it all too often, finances and time are the two biggest impediments to students enrolling and being successful in college.  In addition, we are in the midst of a critical workforce shortage all throughout our region. That is why Minnesota North College, the State of Minnesota through the legislature, and St. Louis County have partnered to decrease the financial need of our entering students and in turn meet the critical workforce need of the future. The Workforce Development Scholarship program and the St. Louis County Mineral Royalties Scholarship program are significant opportunities that could slash the cost of attending Minnesota North College approximately in half.

