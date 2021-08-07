'Words can't describe what this means'

Hundreds of people attended the Andy Kemppainen Benefit on Tuesday at the IRA Civic Center.
Kemppainen, 49, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1 after a two-year battle with cancer.
Friends from Kemppainen’s Wednesday night poker group came up with the idea for a benefit. Kemppainen had been a regular part of the poker group for the past eight years and they wanted to find a way to support his family.
“He was a good friend,” Bill Sanborn said. “We just wanted to do something for him and his family. We started talking about this about a month and a half ago and things just fell into place.”
The group was able to reserve the space at the pavilion and received donations from many local businesses.
The event featured a raffle, silent auction, a corn hole tournament, and a poker tournament. Dinner was catered by Chad’s Meat Wagon and money donated for the meal went directly to the Kemppainen family.
“We’re pretty powerless against cancer, so this is all we can do,” Nathan Huntley said.
Kemppainen had six children with his wife, Victoria. He was an avid snowmobiler and enjoyed fishing, Minnesota sports, and attending church. He was also a 21-year employee of Minnesota Power, a member of the IBEW Local 31, and a first responder.
Kemppainen’s oldest son, Tyler, was amazed to see all the support his father received.
“I didn’t think it was going to be this big of a turnout. Words can’t describe what it means,” Tyler Kemppainen said. “All the people that we didn’t know that showed up... all the people that we do know that showed up… it’s just overwhelming seeing how many people he’s touched and how many lives he’s been a part of.”
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Grand Rapids Alliance Church.
