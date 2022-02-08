On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 the GFWC Grand Rapids North Star Women’s Club of Grand Rapids, Minn., will hold a Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Forum in the Ives Theater at the Reif Center from 6-8 p.m. This is a free community event held in partnership with Advocates for Family Peace and Support Within Reach. Masks required. Follow Reif health and safety protocols.
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM). The theme for TDVAM 2022 is “Talk About It.” Talk About It is a call to action for young people and those who support them to engage in meaningful conversations regarding healthy relationships and navigate what may be unhealthy or even abusive relationships. All GFWC affiliated clubs have been encouraged to hold such events in their communities across the nation.
Teen dating violence includes four types of behavior: physical violence, sexual violence, psychological, and stalking. Some examples of teen dating violence can take place in person, repeated texting or posting explicit pictures online of a partner without their consent. Unhealthy relationships can start early and last a lifetime. This is why domestic and sexual violence awareness and prevention has become a signature program of GFWC International and with us, GFWC Grand Rapids North Star Women’s Club.
If you want to show your support and bring awareness, wear the color orange and encourage others to do the same throughout the month of February in honor of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month to promote respectful and healthy relationships.
