A 42 year old Deer River woman was sentenced to 36 years in prison for brutally killing a man and setting fire to his home in Ball Club last July.
This week in Itasca County District Court, Crystal Marie Wilson, was convicted of Second Degree Intentional Murder and First Degree Arson following the July 18, 2022 killing of Bradley Reymann. On March 28, the parties appeared for sentencing and presented testimony and evidence in support of their positions.
Wilson’s attorney asked the court for a sentence of approximately 120 months in prison while
County Attorney Matti Adam told the court that the nature and extent of Mr. Reymann’s injuries
showed that this was a brutal attack and murder and warranted a sentence of 391 months for the Second Degree Murder offense and a consecutive 41 month sentence for First Degree Arson. The Honorable Korey Wahwassuck agreed and ordered the sentence as requested. In accordance with the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines, Wilson will serve two-thirds of this sentence in the custody of the Minnesota Commissioner of Corrections and one-third on supervised release.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 18 Itasca County Law Enforcement was dispatched to a report of a camper on fire with a person inside in Ball Club. When the camper was opened, the victim was found lying on the floor with feet toward the door and his head facing the opposite wall. It was noted that he had bad burns on his head and arm and marks on his shoulder.
Itasca County Sheriff’s Office arranged for an autopsy to be conducted by Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. Fire Marshal Richard Sellman examined the scene and took photos of the body, remains of the camper, and nearby vehicles. The camper was a white single axle camper approximately 13 feet in length with one door and several windows on each side of the camper and to the rear of the camper. The camper sustained significant damage such that it was a total loss.
At approximately 3 a.m. on July 19, 2022, Itasca County Sheriff's Office Investigator Matt Bothma received information that Wilson had arrived at a friend’s home wearing clothing that was covered in blood. This acquaintance also told Investigator Bothma that as he and Wilson watched the smoke and burning camper, Wilson made a comment that “He will not be able to hurt anybody again.”
Evidence including bloody clothing, Wilson’s ID, a pair of scissors, and a blood-stained notebook bearing the victim’s name was recovered. Wilson was detained by law enforcement at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 when she emerged from the woods west of the crime scene.
Lieutenant Peterson and BCA Agent Ricky Wuori conducted a joint interview with Wilson at the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office; the interview was audio and video recorded.
Wilson was provided with her Miranda rights, said that she understood the rights and agreed to speak with law enforcement about what happened in Ball Club.
Wilson explained the following:
On Sunday, July 17, 2022, she attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days pow wow in Ball Club. She said that she used methamphetamine and consumed alcohol Sunday morning. Sometime after the pow wow on Sunday, she went to the victim’s camper because she knew it was a place where she could get drugs. She didn’t know what time she went to the camper but knew it was dark and that she was alone. The victim answered the door and Wilson went inside. Wilson recalled they may have used methamphetamine. Wilson said no one else was at the camper. At some point, Wilson said she started to think that the victim was going to attack her with a butcher knife. Wilson said that she began to stab him “multiple f--ing times” all over his chest, back, shoulders and head. She described the weapon as a pair of scissors that had blue and orange handles. Wilson said that she used her fists and punched and kicked him as well. When asked how many times she stabbed him, she said “I just kept going and if he tried to move, I’d do it again wherever I could reach.” Wilson said that throughout the encounter both she and the victim were yelling for help. She said at some point they both fell asleep or went unconscious on the floor of the camper. She reported that she awoke next to the victim on the floor with his feet toward the door and his head and hands toward the bed area.
After determining that the victim was dead, Wilson said she found a lighter and lit the camper on fire by igniting curtains and a blanket that was on top of the bed then left the victim. laying on the floor. Wilson said that as she walked away and looked back at the camper, she thought “I really did that. What did I just do?”
A search warrant was executed to recover the camper and all items. Officers noted a significant amount of blood on the floor of the camper and retrieved a pair of needle nose pliers. Officers noted that no butcher knife was present in the camper or surrounding area.
Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office noted that a post-mortem examination identified the manner of death as a homicide with the cause of death as multiple blunt, sharp and asphyxial injuries including several broken ribs.
