A 42 year old Deer River woman was sentenced to 36 years in prison for brutally killing a man and setting fire to his home in Ball Club last July.

This week in Itasca County District Court, Crystal Marie Wilson, was convicted of Second Degree Intentional Murder and First Degree Arson following the July 18, 2022 killing of Bradley Reymann. On March 28, the parties appeared for sentencing and presented testimony and evidence in support of their positions.


