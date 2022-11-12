Lynda Gillson, 65, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty to felony theft for defrauding her family’s business of more than $200,000. In exchange for avoiding jail time, she waived her right to a trial and submitted her guilty plea in Itasca County District Court on Oct. 26, 2022.

The charges stem from the period of about Sept. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2016 when she acted as bookkeeper for Glen’s Army Navy Surplus Store and allegedly diverted property other than in accordance with


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments