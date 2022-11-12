Lynda Gillson, 65, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty to felony theft for defrauding her family’s business of more than $200,000. In exchange for avoiding jail time, she waived her right to a trial and submitted her guilty plea in Itasca County District Court on Oct. 26, 2022.
The charges stem from the period of about Sept. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2016 when she acted as bookkeeper for Glen’s Army Navy Surplus Store and allegedly diverted property other than in accordance with
general business purposes or for purposes other than those specified in the corporation’s articles of incorporation. Gillson was charged with nine felony counts of theft and faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or $100,000 in fines.
According to the criminal complaint, in November of 2018, Investigator Jeremy Nelson of the Grand Rapids Police Department was contacted by Dana John Benton, the store manager of Glen’s Army Navy (“Glen’s”), located in Grand Rapids. Benton reported that a former employee of the store Lynda Chris Gillson, was suspected of stealing a large amount of money over the past few years, prior to her resignation on Sept. 5, 2018. Investigator Nelson met with Benton and R.A.E., the owner of the store, both of whom informed Investigator Nelson that Gillson, a sister of R.A.E., had been solely responsible for the store’s bookkeeping and taking money to the bank, for deposit. The store’s new bookkeeper, Debra Gebhardt, had discovered numerous discrepancies in the store’s financial records. A review of those records revealed significant losses to Glen’s Army Navy, as well as numerous checks written out for ‘change,’ ostensibly to acquire small bills from the bank, for the cash registers at the store. However, Benton and R.A.E. both confirmed writing checks of this nature was not standard practice, and the store almost always has a sufficient supply of cash to adequately fill the registers. The checks written out for change began appearing on the financial statements in May of 2016. Benton informed Investigator Nelson that this is when the store had switched its accounting system and gone to a point-of-sale cash register system. Prior to that change, as well as after, it appears that Gillson was taking cash directly from the deposits, as her handwriting would frequently be seen on the cash deposit envelopes, crossing off the amounts written and writing a lower amount. At the time, Gillson explained this as correcting mistakes made by E.M.E., her mother and, until January 2017, a co-owner of Glen’s. E.M.E. was known to occasionally hand out cash, up to around $500, but typically less, to her family members, and was suffering from deteriorating health throughout 2016 into 2017, which is why further suspicion of Gillson was not roused at that time. Even when E.M.E. was present at the store, Gillson was solely responsible for the bank deposits at Glen’s, unless she was on vacation.
It was later discovered by family that Gillson had written for change and deposits in her bank account. When a warrant was issued for Gillson’s banking records, unaccounted-for deposits into Gillson’s bank accounts were discovered. And these deposits closely or exactly matched the amounts written on the checks Gillson had written for change at Glen’s and were in exact dollar amounts. In total, these deposits from an unknown source totaled $42,165.00 in 2016, $38,682.89 in 2017, and $9717.17 in 2018.
It was also discovered that Gillson spent heavily on gambling at area casinos and local pull tab establishments as well as spent large amounts of money on big presents for her children. When interviewed, Gillson denied stealing money from Glen’s but rather stated that her mother was to blame for the large losses.
In total, Gillson was charged with stealing $201,066.32 from Glen’s Army Navy. So far, the family has received $78,500 in restitution. Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam has set Gillson’s sentencing date for Dec. 27, 2022 at 2 p.m.
