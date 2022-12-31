Rusty Eichorn, owner of Glen's Army Navy Store in Grand Rapids, told the Herald-Review that his stress levels have already dropped after the sentencing of Lynda Gillson took place this week.
Gillson, a former employee and family member of the owners of Glen's Army Navy Store, had been charged in 2020 with nine felony counts of theft for stealing more than $200,000 from the business while she was employed as the store’s primary bookkeeper. Charges spanned over a time period of September 2016 to December 2016. Maximum penalty for the charges was 20 years in prison and/or $100,000 in fine.
In November 2021, Gillson pleaded guilty to felony theft for defrauding her family’s business of more than $200,000. In exchange for avoiding jail time, she waived her right to a trial and submitted her guilty plea in Itasca County District Court on Oct. 26, 2022.
Gillson was convicted of felony theft for one of the nine charges of Theft-Value over $5,000 or Trade Secret, Explosive, Controlled Substance I or II in Itasca County District Court on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Eight other felony theft convictions were dismissed. Terms of the sentencing include supervised probation for five years, monitored by the Minnesota Department of Corrections -Field Services. Additionally, Gillson must pay a total of $79,585.16 including restitution, fines, criminal/traffic surcharges, and law library fees.
Eichorn shared that he initially “called Gillson out” while she was still employed at the business. He had found examples of Gillson writing checks for merchandise, taking those checks out of the next day’s deposit and then claiming that the tills were short. Eichorn asked her to resign after she confessed. It was only after she left that they discovered she had been stealing by making various deposits nearly every day.
“It makes you sick to your stomach. There are all of these deposits, miscellaneous deposits every day. Every day she was writing checks for change,” Eichorn said. He added, “And she wrote checks for change for tens of thousands of dollars over the course of a year.”
Eichorn shared it was hard to believe that the amount of money taken could be so high.
“I said, ‘That’s impossible. This is my sister.’ Well $200,000 later and here we are,” Eichorn said.
When asked if he was ever worried about the future of the Glen's Army Navy Store, Eichorn said there were months they worried about the bank closing their doors. This was because of a term of their loan agreement, according to Eichorn, which would bring their loans up to 19.9% interest if for any reason if there are purchases that don't have bank approval. This would likely have led to foreclosure for the Grand Rapids business.
“In a lot of categories, that’s more than your profit margin, gross profit margin.”
Eichorn had to put in about $500,000 to cover payments, bills, and employee payrolls. During the hardest of times, Eichorn never laid off staff or cut hours because of the case. Luckily, they were also able to rely on strong connections with business partners to keep selling products in the store.
“I was nervous about even coming to work, about going to the store, about being the leader, because I felt that at any point the ax was going to fall and we were going to be done,” Eichorn commented.
Eichorn said he is proud to keep his store running throughout these past years.
“This has been a really challenging situation for my business and even the survival of my business after all these years. I’m so proud of my store. We’re an icon of retail in our community.”
Glen's Army Navy Store reaches farther than just the community of Grand Rapids. Eichorn shared stories of meeting people in Texas and Alaska who had been to the store during their travels to northern Minnesota. Others have been shopping at the store for decades as they begin their vacations.
“It’s a nice little store. We’re still here after 76 years and we expect to be here for a whole bunch more, and be a destination shopping experience for those who walk through our doors.”
After the sentencing, Eichorn says he could immediately feel his stress levels lower. He is still determined to pursue conviction on the other eight charges. But for now, he is looking forward to feeling more in control of the business.
Eichorn explained, “I can take the chances now and do the things I like to do in business versus wondering if somebody is stealing from me or forcing the way I have to do business.”
