Rusty Eichorn, owner of Glen's Army Navy Store in Grand Rapids, told the Herald-Review that his stress levels have already dropped after the sentencing of Lynda Gillson took place this week. 

Gillson, a former employee and family member of the owners of Glen's Army Navy Store, had been charged in 2020 with nine felony counts of theft for stealing more than $200,000 from the business while she was employed as the store’s primary bookkeeper. Charges spanned over a time period of September 2016 to December 2016. Maximum penalty for the charges was 20 years in prison and/or $100,000 in fine. 


