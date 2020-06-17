A former employee and family member of owners of Glen’s Army Navy Surplus in Grand Rapids has been charged with nine felony counts of theft for stealing more than $200,000 from the business while employed as the store’s primary bookkeeper. The maximum penalty for the first four counts in the complaint is 20 years in prison and/or $100,000 in fines.
According to the criminal complaint, filed in Itasca County District Court on June 11, Lynda Chris Gillson, 62, of Grand Rapids, diverted corporate property other than in accordance with general business purposes or for purposes other than those specified in the corporation’s articles of incorporation on or about January 1, 2016 through September 5, 2018.
The complaint further states that in November of 2018, Grand Rapids Police Department investigators were notified by the store’s new bookkeeper of several discrepancies in the store’s financial records. The owner’s accountant later confirmed this upon a separate review.
Investigators obtained a warrant for Gillson’s banking records and noted numerous unaccounted-for deposits into her bank accounts from Jan. 1, 2016 through Sept. 5, 2018, which closely or exactly matched the amounts she had written for change for Glen’s. It was also discovered that Gillson spent heavily on gambling. When interviewed by investigators, Gillson stated she had gotten financially in over her head with credit cards and had recently declared bankruptcy. Gillson denied stealing money from Glen’s. Instead, she said her mother was to blame for large losses because of her habit of handing out cash from the store to family members even though her mother’s role at the store had been drastically reduced in 2017.
Gillson could not provide an explanation as to why the unknown deposits into her accounts ceased upon the end of her employment at Glen’s and why the shortfalls at the store no longer existed.
Investigators also interviewed a former friend and gambling partner of Gillson who stated that Gillson had given her thousands of dollars for gambling over the years and purchased big presents for her children prior to when Gillson left Glen’s.
